March 21, 1934 - June 2, 2020 Frank Lieser Hill passed away the morning of June 2, 2020. He was the beloved partner of Sheila Goldner. He had been in ill health since November of 2016. He made a very big difference in Sheila's life. He will be missed. Sheila can be contacted at (760) 202-4972.



