December 28, 1929 - February 24, 2019 Frank Almeida, 89, a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on February 24, 2019. His cherished wife, Marilyn, was by his side.A funeral Mass with burial to follow will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the Chapel of the Risen Christ at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5835 W. Slauson Ave, Culver City, CA.Frank is survived by his wife, Marilyn, four children, Mary (Kevin) Shephard, Monica (Mike) Hennessy, Andrea (James) Goodwin, and Alex (Joyce Mineros) Almeida, and four grandchildren, Chris, Kathleen, Michael, and Julia. He also leaves behind three brothers, Roland (Susie) Almeida, Hugo (Geni) Almeida, and Richard Almeida, as well as many nieces, nephews, and in-laws who loved him.A man of integrity, humor and honor, Frank will forever be remembered by those that love him for the wisdom he shared with us, and for lighting our paths with his gentle guidance. We will miss him but know that he is still keeping watch over us. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019