|
|
April 13, 1935 - February 18, 2020 Former Calabasas resident Frank McDonald Nelson (84) passed away February 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born April 13,1935 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Louis and Florence Nelson. He moved around a lot as a kid due to his father's career in radio. He lived in Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Colorado and finally California. He graduated from John Marshall High School and attended Los Angeles City College. While waiting in line to register for classes, he met his soul mate, Lyla Gutierrez. Frank and Lyla married September 15,1958. He joined the Naval Reserves and received a Bachelor's in Mathematics from U.C.L.A. He furthered his education with graduate studies in engineering at U.S.C. He was employed by Lockheed-Litton Industries and Scientific Data Systems which later became Xerox. He was a gifted engineer and manager for 31 years and has many patents. He was known for designing integrated circuits for computers. During his lifetime and retirement, he traveled all over the world with his lovely wife. He was an intellectual and loved books, science-fiction and a man of his word. He volunteered his time entertaining sick children with his puppet shows at various hospitals. He was kind, generous and a sweet soul. He enjoyed all his grandchildren and was a true gentleman. He enjoyed sweets to no end, especially donuts. He leaves behind 3 grieving children, Frank and Mayte Nelson, Alex Nelson and Karla and Larry Mandell. Grandfather to Naomi, Jamie, Natasha, Michael Sabrinna, Alexis and Deborah. We will see you somewhere over the rainbow, Dad! Celebration of life will be on a future date. Please contact Karla at [email protected] for further details. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer's Organization.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020