April 6, 1943 - March 7, 2019 Our brother and friend, Francis ("Frank") Patrick Piontek, passed away March 7, 2019. Born April 6, 1943, in Detroit to Ben and Josephine Piontek. Life-partner of 42 years, Irwin "Larry" Rappaport, also preceded him in death. Frank leaves many to mourn, including sister Patricia McKee and brothers Richard (Sue) and Ken, of Michigan. Many thanks to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center staff, Los Angeles, for their care. Frank attended Sacred Heart Seminary, Detroit, University of Detroit, and University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. His career began in the Detroit Archdiocesan schools as teacher-librarian. He moved to West Hollywood and was Librarian, Altadena Public Library, and Head Reference Librarian, Beverly Hills Public Library for many years, retiring in 2007. He celebrated life, decorating for holidays, including the Oscars. He enjoyed eating out and shopping. Those wishing to may make a donation to their own charity or the Beverly Hills Public Library. Frank was buried with his parents at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, Michigan. A memorial will be celebrated in West Hollywood at a later date. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019