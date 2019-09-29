|
|
At age 95, Frank peacefully went to be with the Lord and rejoin the love of his life, Eileen, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home in Downey, California, surrounded by many of his loved ones.Born January 4, 1924 in East Los Angeles to Frank George Myers and Ruth Bergliot Westgard, Frank was the eldest of 3 children, having two sisters Ruth and Myrle, who preceded him in his return to the Lord. They were raised in East Los Angeles, Bell, Hollywood, and Bassett California.Due to an injury in his left eye, Frank was put on reserve status in the military during WWII. In September 1943, at age 19, Frank went to work for the Los Angeles Times as an apprentice in the composing department. Two years later, when the war with Japan was over, the military reclassified his status. He was inducted on September 23, 1945. Placed in the Air Force and trained as a Finance Tech, Frank served for 14 months until his discharge in November 1946.Frank returned to his apprentice job at the Los Angeles Times, where he was a dedicated employee for more than 42 years. He worked his way up to the top of the display ads department of the composing room, where he learned and applied the latest techniques for composing display ads, until he retired in January 1989.In 1952, Frank purchased his only home in Downey, California, where he lived for 67 years until his passing. Three weeks after purchasing his home, Frank married Eileen Bourgeois on April 19, and was a loving husband for 40 years until her passing in 1992. They started their family when he was 28 years old and had 10 children in 14 years.Frank was a dedicated Christian for more than 68 years, first a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, then Saint Raymond Catholic Church, where he served wholeheartedly.Frank loved the outdoors. He spent much of his free time with his family and friends going on hiking, camping, fishing, and skiing trips. He held an amateur radio license and enjoyed spending much of his retired life tinkering with his ham radios and computers, and watching his already substantial family grow even larger.Frank is survived by all ten children, Kevin, Chris (Brenda), Adrian (Kathy), Gabrielle (Dale), Lisa (Keith), Frances (Ed), Ingrid (Jim), Eric (Gail), Nils (Mattie), Colette (Eddie), as well as 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 29, 2019