February 4, 1933 - August 30, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Franklin (Bud) Joseph Dimino announce his peaceful passing on August 30, 2020, at the age of 87 years, at his longtime home in San Clemente. The paramount priority in Bud's life was "La Famiglia." He was an amazing and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Joan; his four children: Lynn ( Dave Hardman), Mark, Glen (Tracy), Robyn (Jeff Dumcum); his eight grandchildren, which were the love of his life; Julia, Jared and Jake Dumcum, Gia and Bella Dimino, and Mireya, Kai, and Kayla Hardman; brother, Bob (Kathy) Dimino; brother-in-law, John Ellison; brother-in-law, Frank Maceli and his wife Marie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Tracy; sister, Joan Ellison; and his parents; Joseph and Anna Dimino.Bud was born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 4, 1933. From modest beginnings, he achieved the American dream through sheer will, sacrifice, and hard work. He received his undergraduate Bachelor of Arts Degree from Queens College in 1955, becoming the first member of his entire family to graduate from college. He joined the ROTC in college and subsequently served the United States Air Force as a pilot achieving the rank of captain. He retired from the United States Air Force Reserves in 1967. He attended the New York University School of Law and obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 1961.He took and passed the California Bar Examination in 1961. He was sworn in as a member of the California State Bar and the Federal Bar in January 1962. Bud had a prestigious and extensive career as a trial and appellate attorney. He specialized in corporate, banking, real property, insurance, probate, medical, legal, and negligence law. From 1962 to 1968, he was a member of the firm of Parker, Stanbury, McGee, Peckham, and Garrett, and for the latter part of his association was a partner. He was a principal in the firm of Garrett and Dimino, Inc. from 1968 to 1980 and was the senior and managing partner in the firm of Dimino and Card. He was the senior and managing partner in Franklin J. Dimino, Inc. and Associates until his death. He tried cases in both State and Federal Court with recognition of his trial wins. He also achieved the highest AV rating in the Martindale -Hubbell Peer Review. Bud was a member of the Orange County Bar Association, the Los Angeles County Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the State Bar of California. He was a Diplomat in the American Board of Trial Advocates, a member of the American Judicature Association, a member of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel, a member of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, a member of the Orange County Trial Lawyers' Association, a member of the California Trial Lawyers' Association and a member of the Lawyer Pilot's Bar Association. He was a member of the Investigative Committee Panel for District 8 of the State Bar of California in 1978 and 1979. He served as a Judge Pro Tempore in the Orange County Superior Court from 1971 until his death and has commendations for the same. He served as a member of the Professional Practices Committee of the Orange County Bar Association from 1970 through 1990. From 1976 through 1978, Bud was the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Professional Ethics Opinions of the Orange County Bar Association. He was a member of the Panel of Arbitrators of the Orange County Superior Court. He is listed in "Who's Who", "Who's Who in the West", "Who's Who in American Law", "Who's Who in Industry and Finance", and "American Bank Attorneys".On April 18, 1975, Bud was a founder of the Bank of San Clemente. He served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Secretary of the Corporation of the Bank of San Clemente and San Clemente Bancorp. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of MDM Engineering, Inc. and a member of the Board of Directors of P.A.C.E. Inc. Bud was also a proud member of the Orange County Sheriff's Advisory Council. Since 1985, he was honored to serve as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Orange County, and with his F.A.A. Air Transport Pilot's Rating, he flew many years for the Sheriff's Aero Squadron. Bud was a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in San Clemente for 59 years. Along with his wife Joan, he helped build the current church and school. He was an active participant in many ministries, including being a lecturer for many years. In addition, he was a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus as well as a generous member of theAG Elks Club. In his younger days, Bud was an avid boy scout. He was one badge shy of attaining Eagle Scout, which he couldn't complete because of a lack of family funds. As a brown belt, Bud also practiced and taught judo with his brother, Bob. When he moved to San Clemente in 1961, he took up surfing and even built his own longboard. He owned horses in San Juan Capistrano and enjoyed horseback riding for years with his children when they were young. Bud loved music, played the banjo, and was professionally trained as a tenor-a gift he shared primarily with his family. He was an active member of the Dana West Yacht Club for 30 years, and he relished many fun-filled evenings there with family and friends. For over 40 years, Bud owned a home in Gonzaga Bay, Baja, Mexico, and enjoyed making memories and sharing adventures with his buddies and family there. Bud's biggest passion, besides his family, was flying. He owned several airplanes throughout the years, achieved multiple aviation ratings, and savored many hours in the air over California and Baja. Since 1983, he was honored to be a member of the elite flying club, the Quiet Birdmen, and he cherished the lifelong friendships, camaraderie, and jokes they shared. Bud was known for his quick wit, humor, and undying dedication to his community, church, friends, and family. He was a Renaissance man that leaves a legacy of wisdom, generosity, integrity, loyalty, and love. Daddy, you will be greatly missed! • A Visitation will be held at Lesneski's Mortuary at 640 South El Camino Real in San Clemente, Ca, from 4-8 pm on September 11, 2020, with a Rosary at 7 pm. 949-492-1717 • A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 105 N. La Esperanza San Clemente, Ca 949-492-4101 • Interment will take place, following the Funeral Mass, at 11:30 am at Ascension Cemetery 24754 Trabuco Rd, Lake Forest, Ca



