Fred Berle Cowan passed away peacefully at his home on June 15, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and companion.He was born June 3, 1921 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Sara (nee Robbins) and Louis Cowan. He was predeceased by his older brother Stanley and younger brother Richard.Fred served with the Military Intelligence Division of the U.S. Army during World War II.He was a graduate of The Ohio State University, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Joyce Marie Wohl. Together they moved west to Los Angeles where they settled and raised their family.Fred was a successful businessman and generous philanthropist who was involved with many causes and organizations. He served with the Los Angeles Urban Coalition, was a member of the Los Angeles County Courthouse Corporation, assisted with building planning for Hillel U.C.L.A., supported Israel Tennis Centers and the Suicide Prevention Center. He was on the board of directors for the Veterans Park Conservancy at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, was instrumental in the evolution of the Westside Family Y.M.C.A., volunteered with SCORE business mentoring, tutored in various L.A. city schools, and was a Big Brother. He was a participant and member of The PLATO Society of Los Angeles.Fred and Joyce enjoyed their world travels together, were avid tennis players, and loved entertaining family and friends.He had a terrific sense of humor and was always there with a compassionate and empathetic ear for anyone needing advice or guidance.Fred is survived by his children: Keith Wohl Cowan (Linda Walsh), Robert Scott Cowan, and Carla Brooke Cowan Tulchin (Harris); his beloved grandchildren Skyler Kate Tulchin, Talor Aimee Tulchin, Brett Aaron Tulchin and their adored dogs Riley and Charlie; nieces Patricia Artino, Terri Steindler, Lauri Pollack, Linda Field, and Laura Slagle; nephews David Cowan, Andrew Cowan, and John Cox (deceased); many grandnieces and grandnephews; and his sister-in-law Charlotte Jaffe Cowan.He enjoyed a wonderful last decade with beloved friend and companion Ellen Smith Graff, and was close to her sons and their families.We extend our deepest gratitude to his loving caregiver Luzviminda Santos.Donations in honor of Fred may be made to a charity of your choosing.We miss him. He was an exceptional man whom we loved dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store