May 7, 1934 - June 17, 2020 Died at home in Laguna Woods under family and hospice care on June 17 following a long, heroic battle with cancer. Fred lived most of his 86 years in the San Fernando Valley, graduating from North Hollywood High School in 1951. He attended USC and graduated from UCLA with a degree in accounting. Fred spent his professional career primarily with the Harvey Aluminum Co. and Harvey Capital.He enjoyed fishing, puttering in the garden and traveling. Fred loved spending time with family and friends. His favorite expression was "It's 5 o'clock somewhere". He was predeceased by his parents, dentist Dr. Charles and Lillian Goldblatt.Fred is survived by his wife Marge of 50-plus years; son Ross, MD; daughters Marla and Alexa; son-in-law Mike; grandchildren Sam, Rachel, Dana, Lauren, and Nico; and sister Ruth; and many nieces and nephews.A Family and Friends memorial will be held at a later date



