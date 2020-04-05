|
October 31, 1934 - February 18, 2020 Fred Max Edwards, Jr. went to heaven on February 18, 2020 in Burbank, California. He was 85 years old. He was a longtime resident of Toluca Lake, CA and prior to that spent many years as a resident of Bel-Air, CA. He was born on Halloween in 1934 in Visalia, CA to Fred Max and Helen Griffin Edwards. He was an athlete, on both the football and track team, and was actively courted by Stanford, the US Naval Academy, UCLA, Cal, and USC. He became a life long Trojan and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He received a bachelor's degree in Economics and a graduate degree in Business Administration from USC. He was also briefly in the US Marine Corps.He met his first wife, Maggie Coleman Edwards, at USC. They had two children and eventually divorced, and Maggie passed away in 2014. Fred leaves behind his daughter Lisa Katherine Edwards Guinn and fiancée Shawn Monahan, and daughter Mary Suzanne Edwards. Papa Fred also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Allison Anne Guinn and Matthew Robert Edwards Guinn. He met Sandra (Sandie) Pauley Edwards and they married in 1981. They lived a wonderful life full of friends and worldwide travel. Sadly, Sandie passed in 2013. Fred also leaves behind step-children, Greg and Scott Burr.Fred had a long career in the securities brokerage and investment counsel industry. He started as a registered securities principal in 1959 with a firm called California Investors. He went on to be a broker at Paine Webber in the 1960's, then worked for several regional brokerage firms, for Channing Financial Corp, Charter Securities Management, Bache Halsey Stuart Co., and became Senior Vice President of Webster Management, the investment counsel arm of Kidder Peabody. He left to form BEHR Management, the investment counsel subsidiary of Bateman, Eichler, Hill, Richards. When Bateman Eichler was acquired by Kemper he formed Western Capital Management for Pacific Western Bancshares, and then his own firm, FM Edwards, and Associates. At that time he became a registered representative for Stern, Fisher, Atkinson, Inc. Earl Fisher and Fred decided to change the name to Stern, Fisher, Edwards (now SFE Investment Counsel) and Fred became a partner in 1987. He formally retired in 2015, but never fully withdrew from following the market and consulting with his past co-workers. In the 1960's he cohosted a talk show called Successful Texans, and interviewed guests like Stanley Marcus, HL Hunt, and Mary Kay Ash. He served on the Board of Directors of First Regional Bank and Providence St Joseph Medical Center, and was a past president of the Bel-Air Association. During his lifetime he was a member of The Bel Air Bay Club, Sunrise Country Club, The California Club, Lakeside Golf Club, and the Toluca Lake Tennis Club.Some favorite memories include summers at the cabin in Doyle Springs in the southern Sierras, competing with daughter Lisa in Junior Tennis League doubles, and watching his daughter Suzanne in her horse shows. He was a generous and loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed post-lunch stogies, drove too fast, was forever telling off-color jokes, loved his annual fishing trip to Cabo, could never sneeze less than six times in a row, and threw epic Fourth of July and Halloween celebrations with wife Sandie.Fred was well liked by all who met him. His was a life well lived.Fred loved Toluca Lake and spent many breakfasts and lunches at Paty's Restaurant, especially after Sandie passed. Thank you to the wonderful, kind, and caring staff. The family also wishes to recognize his amazing doctor and friend, Steven Drell, MD, and his incredible caregivers, Olga and Karla Solis, and Magy Parra. The Neptune Society was in charge of cremation. Fred's remains have been distributed among his children and grandchildren, with a permanent memorial to be made on Lisa's ranch northwest of Prescott, Arizona. A celebration of life will be held in Los Angeles when the current health crisis subsides.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020