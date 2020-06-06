Age 96 passed away on May 26, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Victoria Honda; he is survived by his children, Lynn, Gordon and Sharon Honda; siblings, Chieko, Kazuko and Setsuo; he is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives.Public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden" 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles. Colorful/casual attire requested. In accordance with his wishes, no memorial services will be held and in lieu of flowers or koden, please donate in the name of Fred Shigeto Honda to Samaritan's Purse (Samaritanspurse.org) or World Vision (Worldvision.org). www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 6, 2020.