June 20, 1945 - November 23, 2019 Fred Truman Ragsdale II, "Rick," "Dodo," "PapaRicks" passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on November 23rd. The greatest of dads and grandpas, Rick enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his boys and grandkids pitching batting practice, playing "HORSE" and watching them perform and sing, always singing and clapping along, just a little off-key. A fixture in the Miracle Mile neighborhood, his backyard was a virtual clubhouse and he truly was "A grandfather to all the kids." He loved the Dodgers, Balboa Island, and movies–one year seeing over 100. Charming, humble, and a gentleman until the end, Rick practiced law for almost 50 years, largely defending and mentoring juveniles at the Compton Courthouse. Rick was born on June 20th, 1945 in Los Angeles. He graduated from Loyola High School, where he was student body president and three-sport varsity star, Loyola University where he started on both the baseball and basketball teams, and Berkeley Law School (Boalt Hall). Rick is survived and greatly missed by his three sons, Fred, Danny and David, his grandchildren Marley, Maddie, Coltrane and Max, his daughters-in-law Lulu and Ahnee, his former wife Katie, his sisters Sheila, Tricia and Debbie, his brother and best friend Jimmy, who preceded him in death, and an entire community of friends, young and old. A memorial service will be held for Rick at Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 7, 2019