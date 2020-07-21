1/
Frederick Edwin Talmage
1929 - 2020
December 7, 1929 - July 18, 2020 Loving husband, beloved father and cherished grandfather, Frederick Edwin Talmage passed peacefully in his sleep on July 18th, 2020 in Pacific Palisades CA. He was predeceased by his son, Rick Talmage and daughter Diane Van Iden,Frederick was born in Riverside, California in 1929, grew up in Beverly Hills, California where he met his high school sweetheart/wife Ruth Dunlevy Talmage. Frederick graduated from USC with a BA in English and began working at Warner Bros on the Alfred Hitchcock Show parking cars. He then worked his way up as an editor working on motion pictures like Finian's Rainbow and ultimately became the Vice President of Warner Bros Post Production from 1981-1995. Frederick never thought of his job as work, he had a passion for movies and enjoyed working with his team at Warners Bros. In his free time he loved spending time with his family and playing golf with his friends.Frederick is survived by Ruth Talmage his wife of 67 years, Scott and Tammy Almquist (Daughter), his six grandchildren, Tyler Van Iden, Alexandra Van Iden, Will Van Iden, Ashley Almquist, Halely Almquist and Lindsey Almquist.Private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills at the Courts of Remembrance on July 28th 2020 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Burial
03:00 PM
Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills at the Courts of Remembrance
