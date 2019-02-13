February 13, 1929 - February 4, 2014 On what would've been his 90th birthday, Fred Bove is remembered with deep affection and love by his family. He valued reading, sports, music and travel, family, friendly debate, a good Henny Youngman joke, and of course a well-cooked burger with an ice cold beer. His inquisitive sharp mind, kindness, and easy-going manner steered his life on a remarkable journey. Fred was born to a Hungarian mother, Anna (Kovacs), and Italian-American father, Frederick, in Newark, New Jersey. His sister, Judith, was born four years later. His father joined the Marine Corps when Fred was 12, and the family began the transient life required by the military, always on the move. At 17, Fred became a first generation college student, and earned a B.S. in Chemistry from Notre Dame University in 1950. During the Korean War, he served in the Army as a Second Lieutenant in the Signal Corps. He was eager to serve, but hours before he was to be shipped out, the war ended. Fred married (Carolyn) Diane Palmateer of Carlsbad, CA, in 1954, and the couple settled in Southern California where they raised four daughters. He taught his girls how to throw a football, play cribbage, and body surf, and took the family camping, skiing, and on cultural outings. Always the scientist, dinners were sometimes punctuated with an astronomy lesson. Fred had various livelihoods including financial advisor, proprietor of a chain of coffee shops (Freddie's), and later stock broker, eventually becoming a Vice President of Bateman Eichler, Hill Richards in Los Angeles. In the late 1970s he made the unconventional decision to pursue his passion for archeology by returning to school, and in 1981, he received his PhD from UCLA. The second half of his life was devoted to the study of Mesoamerican civilizations on the south coast of Guatemala. Through his associations with the Institute of Social Behavioral and Economic Research at UCSB, the University of San Carlos, and the University of Francisco Marroquín, he mentored a generation of archaeologists, excavated dozens of sites, and published numerous articles and books. In addition, he was the guest lecturer on many Smithsonian Institute tours of Mesoamerica. In 2007 he was awarded a Presidential Medal of Honor for his contributions to the cultural heritage of Guatemala by President Oscar Berger. His colleagues and former students remember him for being generous with his knowledge, sharing every bit of his mind, and for showing the importance of statistics in its application to Archaeology. Fred always loved the beach and spent the last quiet years of his life in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. His ever present love of learning stayed with him to the end (taking a video course in Quantum Mechanics). He passed away from cancer just short of his 85th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents and sister. He is survived by his four daughters (Lyllian, Anne, Patricia, and Margaret), and six grandchildren. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary