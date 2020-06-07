Fred Epstein, "Papa" passed away peacefully on Friday, May 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by his immediate family and his caregiving angels. He is survived by his wife (Naomi Stracans Epstein) who he was married to for 78 years, two loving daughters, Marlene Friedman (Ron) and Gail Adler (Michael); five grandchildren, Gregory Friedman (Amy), Danielle Mosh (Eric), Lindsay Pursel (Richard), Allison Smith (Craig), and Traci Schwarz (Dan), He also leaves behind ten loving great grandchildren, Zollie, Bela, Charlie, Frankie, Tanner, Cole, Damon, Stella, Violet and Spencer. He is also survived by two sisters, Arlene Genser and Shirley Kossman and by loving nieces, nephews, and their extended families. He was blessed. Fred was born in Springfield, Massachusetts .. He resided in Los Angeles for over 80 years. Fred served in the armed forces during World War II working on Glider Planes. He was stationed in the U.S. and overseas in China and Burma. "Papa Fred," as we know him, will be greatly missed and he will fondly live in our hearts forever. We thank him for his love, kindness and his sincere emotional devotion. Fred was one of a kind and his humor will be forever remembered. Papa Fred, Rest in Peace.



