|
|
Born: Ancon, Panama Canal Zone May, 1935. Deceased December 18, 2019 at age 84.Son of Frederick DeVeber Sill and Ruth Melgaard Sill.After schooling in the Canal Zone, he completed his last two years of high school at The Kent School. He obtained his bachelors in Romance Languages from Trinity College in 1957. Subsequently he studied at the American Institute for Foreign Trade.He joined the US Navy in 1958, graduating from Officer Candidate School in 1959, with the rank of Ensign. He was appointed Lieutenant Junior Grade in 1960.Fred was employed by Paramount Pictures and Cinema International Corporation to promote films in Latin America. Over the course of his career, he resided in London, Madrid, Panama City, and most recently, Rio de Janeiro.Fred was fluent in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French. During his time in the Navy and with Paramount, he traveled widely, guiding many from Hollywood on international tours. He collected artwork and loved history, contributing many historical items to the Panama Canal Museum in Panama City and its counterpart at the University of Florida.His sister Mary Sill Peck predeceased him in 1990. He did not marry and has no children. He leaves behind dear friends in Panama City and Rio. His surviving relatives include first cousins:John Rees of Camarillo, CAHans Melgaard of Minneapolis, MNSusan Hauser of Princeton, NJMarcia Boisclair of Minneapolis, MNLeon Holman Jr.and his four nephews:Theodore Peck of Cambridge, Mass.Fred Peck of Rathdrum, IdahoArthur Peck of Eugene, OregonChris Peck of Pasadena, California
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 5, 2020