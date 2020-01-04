|
May 8, 1937 - December 5, 2019 Bruce Anderson died December 5th after a strong, courageous fight against Parkinson's disease for 10 years. Bruce was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to Fred and Ester Anderson. He attended Iron Mountain High School where he excelled in all academics and was elected vice president of his senior class. Bruce loved his small community of Iron Mountain, being with his dog Lady, skiing all winter and the many lifelong friendships that he developed in Iron Mountain. After graduating from high school Bruce attended Augustana College in Illinois where he majored in chemistry, was president of his fraternity and was vice president of the college in his senior year. Bruce loved his 4 years at Augustana, went to all his reunions and again developed lifelong friendships. After college Bruce went to work at Rohm and Haas Chemical company where he worked for 37 years. Bruce loved his work and always enjoyed his colleagues and clients. A natural, popular and respected leader all his life, Bruce was appointed Western sales manager of his company. Bruce loved his work, family, friends, world travel, snow skiing and his daily Manhattan at 5pm !! Bruce was a very kind, generous and humble man who believed in working hard and helping others all his life. He had a wonderful dry sense of humor and was loved and adored by his family and friends. Bruce leaves his brother, Martin and sister-in-law Gloria, his nieces Christine (John), Carrie (Marc), and his nephew John (Laura) whom he was all very close to and loved all his life. He also leaves numerous grandnieces and nephews of whom he loved and enjoyed following everything they did in life and their careers. Bruce had a wonderful curiosity about everything and everybody in life. He read 3 newspapers daily and was mentally sharp right up to the day he died. Finally, Bruce is survived by his close friend and loving partner of 40 years, Brady Graham. A special thanks to his caregivers Ross and Memo, who were so great in helping Bruce and who were loved by Bruce. Bruce would never want anyone to feel sad about him but rather to drink a toast to his full, wonderful, fun life. God bless you Bruce, we will always love you!!!!
