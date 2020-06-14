May 26, 1920 - June 10, 2020 Fruma Kit Endler, also known affectionately as "Nana," and previously as Fanny Kirshenbaum, was born on May 26, 1920, and died peacefully surrounded by love after 100 years, two weeks and one day, on June 10, 2020. Fruma was born in her great-aunt Charna's home amidst the atrocious pogroms against Jews in the Ukraine. Her young parents, Julius and Libby "Luba" Kirshenbaum fled with her across Europe, to Canada. Fruma lived a full life in every sense. She grew up in Montreal with her younger sister, Alice, and many dear cousins and aunts and uncles. She was a famous child prodigy violinist, performing as early as age 4. As she grew, she came to perform at summer resorts and in concert halls. She attended Julliard under the tutelage of Sascha Jacobsen until WWII began in 1940. She married the love of her life, Herman George Endler, just before he headed off to war to serve in the Royal Canadian Air Force as a navigator. She headlined war relief benefit concerts for the Red Cross while also volunteering in the local hospital. After the war, the pair had a son, John, and moved to Los Angeles along with her parents and sister in 1949, shortly before the birth of their daughter, Charna. The family settled in Encino, where Fruma took to entertaining in her home, directing choirs, continuing violin and delighting in piano, founding the Encino Village Antique Showcase, and writing. Throughout her adulthood, she took many adult educational classes in a variety of subjects such as Beaded Flowers, Yoga, Quantum Physics, Jungian Philosophy, Modern Midrash, and Jewish History at UCLA, Every Woman's Village, and the University of Judaism (now American Jewish University). Fruma and her husband Herman, who affectionately called one another "Putch," enjoyed a long, happy marriage from their wedding day November 29, 1941 until his death, June 26, 1992. Fruma was passionate about Jewish identity which she lovingly passed onto her two grandchildren, Heather and Jordan. In fact, she took them on a memorable trip to Israel with Stephen S. Wise Temple immediately after their b'nai mitzvah in 1994. Fruma's later years were filled with pure joy, deep gratitude for her long life, and abundant love for her many friends, and family. She was able to wholeheartedly enjoy the early years of her great-grandsons, Julius and Leo, who loved her with full hearts. Her 100th birthday Zoom celebration included many relatives from Montreal, Florida, New York, and California, and dozens of friends and admirers. When asked if she wanted to share any words on her big day, she smiled her bright, warm smile and said after a moment of reflection, "You know, I've been lucky all my life. I love you all." And we love her. She is survived by her son Dr. John Endler (Lorna), daughter Charna Posin Liroff, granddaughter Rabbi Heather Miller (Melissa), grandson Dr. Jordan Miller (Nelson), and great-grandchildren Julius and Leo. Her memory is a profound blessing.