Fujino Furuya Obituary
A funeral service for Fujino Furuya, 94-year-old, Ordway, CO, born Nisei who passed away on March 15, 2019 in Orange will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim. She is survived by her sons, Eric (Lynn), Frank (Judy), Norman and Marvin (Patty) Furuya; grandchildren, Derick, Grant, Tyler, Michael, and Kelly Furuya, Brandon Matsumoto; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. www.kubotamortuary.com 213-739-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 21, 2019
