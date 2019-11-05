Home

(98) passed away on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her children, Brian (Joan), Susan, Eric (Katherine) and Glenn (Doreen) Sasaki; grandchildren, Gregg Sasaki, Kimi (Aric) Tavasci, Matthew (Christine) and Sarah Sasaki; also survived by many other relatives in the US and Japan. A private graveside memorial service was held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Brian Nakamura from West LA Holiness Church officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 5, 2019
