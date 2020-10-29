July 7, 1926 - October 6, 2020 Mrs. Fumi Adachi passed away on October 6, 2020, at her home in Orange, CA. She was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband of 55 years, Ralph Akira Adachi. She is survived by a son Steven; daughter Kathleen Kawashima; grandchildren Brendon Kawashima, Eleanor Adachi, and Cody Kawashima; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family funeral services were held on Saturday, October 24, at Westminster Memorial Park, with Rev. Shumyo Koijima and Rev. Ryoko Miyazaki of Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating. www.FukuiMortuary.com
