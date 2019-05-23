Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Fumiko Enoki Obituary
Passed away on May 20, 2019 at the age of 85. She passed away peacefully, Fumiko was born in San Francisco on September 8th 1933.She is survived by her husband, Rev. Toshihisa Enoki and other relatives here and in Japan.Funeral service will be held on Sat. June 1, 2019 at 11am at the Los Angeles Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, Rinban Noriaki Ito officiating. 505 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fukui Mortuary, Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 23, 2019
