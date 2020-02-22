|
July 10, 1928 - February 4, 2020 Fumiko Harada, 91-year-old, Venice, CA born resident of Gardena passed away on February 4, 2020 at her residence.She is survived by her husband, Robert S. Harada; children, Robert (Edith), Patricia and Richard Harada; Grandchildren, Steve, Scott and Chrystie Harada; and other relatives.Private family service was held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden" with Rev. John Iwohara of Gardena Buddhist Church officiating. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020