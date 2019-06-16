|
June 12, 1931 - June 5, 2019 Fumiko K. Hirose., 87-year-old, Long Beach CA-born, resident of Monterey Park passed away on June 5th . The deceased is survived by son, Glen (Crystal) Hirose; daughter, Nancy (Daryl) Shinyama; son Tad (Pauline) Hirose; grandchildren, Justin (Kirsten), Courtney (Kazuto), Brittani, Garrett, Brandon, Shannon, Ethan, Noah, Zachary; brothers in law, Mutsuo and Mutsumi Hirose; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral service will be held on Wed. June 26th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Francis Xavier Chapel. 222 S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. www. fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 16, 2019