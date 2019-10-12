|
Fumiko Okubo, age 89, passed away peacefully in Cypress, California on October 1. Beloved mother of Benjamin (Barbara), June Leark, and Annie Cornell; sister of Nobuko Nobe; sister-in-law of Yoshiko Iwai; cousins-in-law of Mariko Stricklin, and Hisako (Bill) Nelson; predeceased by husband, George Okubo, sons-in-law, Bill Leark and Max Cornell; also survived by other relatives here and in Japan. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00AM at Orange County Christian Church, 4872 Bishop Street, Cypress, California.Grave site burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 10:00AM at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 S. Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, Gate #10, Cherry Blossom Section. Family is requesting casual attire. www.fukuimortuary.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019