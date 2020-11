Age 93, passed away on October 29, 2020, of respiratory failure unrelated to COVID-19. She is predeceased by husband Fumio and survived by her children, Walter (Diane) Watanabe and Faye Watanabe; grandchildren, Nathan (Grace) Watanabe and Marisa (Daniel) Lee; and great-grandchildren Mei and William Watanabe. She is also survived and loved by many relatives in California, Hawaii and Japan. Due to Covid-19, no services will be held. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441