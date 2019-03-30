|
Age 94, passed away on March 13, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Mark Mamoru Masunaga; she is survived by her children, Akira (Rachel) Masunaga, Elaine (Michael) Shikuma, Wayne (Lynn) and Janet (Robert Kuwahara) Masunaga; grandchildren, Jennifer (Doug Ellison) Masunaga, Garrett (Amber) and Christopher (Rena) Shikuma, and Samantha Masunaga; great-grandchildren, Amelia Ellison and Emmy Shikuma; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.Private family services were held on Thursday, March 28 at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden" in Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 30, 2019