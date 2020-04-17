|
December 14, 1934 - April 12, 2020 Gabor Kalman, Filmmaker and Champion of Documentaries, Dies at 85On April 12th, 2020, Gabor Andrew Kalman, award-winning filmmaker and ardent champion of documentary film, passed away after a lengthy illness. Kalman was 85 years old. Born in Kalocsa, Hungary, on December 14, 1934, Kalman lived with his family and friends in an integrated Jewish community until Kalman was ten years old. When Hitler marched into Hungary, Kalman was forced to flee, becoming one of the Hidden Children of the Holocaust, concealed and given a disguised identity. In 1945, after the war, Kalman returned to Kalocsa to find himself one of his town's only Jewish survivors. He then lived through the Communist take-over and participated in the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. That same year Kalman fled Hungary and came to the United States. It was in California that his new trajectory began. He received a B.A. in Physiology at the University of California at Berkeley, then served in the United States Army at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research where he worked on the space program. Going on to Stanford University to study pharmacology, he discovered that his true passion was filmmaking, receiving his Master of Arts in Communications, Film, and Television in 1964. Kalman went on to make films as well as segments for television series that earned numerous awards, among them Turning Points (an Emmy nomination) and Science in Action, which called upon his dual background in film and the sciences. In between films, he also enjoyed a brief successful career as a sculptor. However, it was when he turned his traumatic confrontations with racism and tyranny into art that he made his great contribution, the feature-length documentary There Was Once... In 2009, Kalman received a phone call from Gyongyi Mago, a Catholic high school teacher in Kalocsa. While researching local history, she discovered the town's lost Jewish community and personally organized a memorial. She tracked down the remaining survivors and invited them to a commemoration. Kalman went, knowing then that he had to make a film about the many-layered journey of self and history. The result, There Was Once… was shown at The Library of Congress and won awards at domestic and international festivals. Reporting on the film, NPR said "Gabor Kalman's film is a testament to the power of dynamic storytelling to raise the dead." Kalman was invited by the U.S. Department of State to go back to Hungary to show his film to fellow Hungarians. Referring to Gyongyi Mago, Kalman has maintained, "I believe that one person can make a difference." Kalman himself was also that person. One of the founders of the International Documentary Association and creator of the David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award, Kalman was also an educator who influenced future generations of non-fiction filmmakers with his strong ethical standards and commitment to innovative filmmaking. Recipient of several "Great Teacher" awards, Kalman was for 25 years an adjunct professor at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, teaching non-fiction film there as well as at USC School of Cinematic Arts (1987-2007) and Occidental College (2007-2010). His influence extended to his native Hungary when he became a Fulbright Scholar (1994) and a Senior Fulbright Specialist (2008), teaching the American documentary to theater and film students in Budapest. One of his former Art Center students, James Joyce scholar Colleen Jaurretche has written, "Gabor has an incredible ability to listen with empathy, and steer students creatively . . . You feel seen and cared for." Gabor Kalman had a gift for friendship that was memorably cited by a friend who joked about Kalman's "three hundred intimate friends." He also had a gift for cafes where he would often meet friends and delight in humorous wrangles about where to find the best Hungarian poppy seed cake. Over coffee and pastries, Kalman enjoyed discussing films. He deeply loved a succession of Vizsla dogs, traveling to Hungary to bring them back and featuring them in witty poses for the Christmas cards he sent each year together with Norman Lloyd. Kalman is survived by Norman Lloyd, his domestic and life partner of twenty-nine years, who has written this haiku for Kalman: "Holding space for you / Because I love you so much / Yet I miss our touch." Huba, their vizsla, lives on, as do benevolent memories of Zoli and Manci and Szivar, his childhood vizsla in Hungary.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020