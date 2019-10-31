Home

Gail Anderson Hollander

Gail Anderson Hollander Obituary
August 10, 1932 - October 14, 2019 Gail passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. Gail spent what she would call the best years of her life in Santa Monica, CA. She was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Santa Monica, where she developed a circle of close friends. She is best known for her artwork – mostly floral-themed watercolors and pen and ink drawings – and her whimsical, lighthearted poetry. Gail is survived by her children David Hollander of Virginia Beach, VA, and Eric Hollander of San Diego, CA, and her grandchildren Richard, James, Daniel, and Natalie. Private services were held in Santa Monica, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 31, 2019
