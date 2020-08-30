May 18, 1930 - August 13, 2020 Gail Christensen (aka Gail Allen) passed on peacefully at home in Burbank, CA on August 13. In a long and multifaceted life Gail was an actress, singer, dancer, writer/lyricist, radio news director, publicist, animal rights activist and devoted mother. One of Gail's proudest achievements was helping to create and produce The Genesis Awards, a ceremony that celebrated those in the media who shined a light on animal rights issues. She is survived by her two children, Kevin and Karen, and her brother, singer Jack Jones. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to charities that work to protect animals and the environment.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store