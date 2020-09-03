May 16, 1930 - July 31, 2020 Gail was born in Detroit, Michigan and along with her family moved to Grosse Ile, Michigan where she attended school through high school graduation. In 1949 she and Phillip Harrison were married for the next 46 years until his passing in April 1995. In 1958, opportunity arose, and they moved from Michigan to Glendora, California where they raised their family and she resided for 45 years. During those years Gail graduated with honors from Cal Poly Pomona in 1969, and was invited back as an alumni special guest to attend the 50th year celebration of the Business Dept. in 2019. As an audit accountant she worked for 35 years, initially in small corporations and a local city hall. Upon passing the CPA exam she spent the majority of her career, 27 years, with the Department of Treasury including a period time serving as Chapter Union President. For 17 years she was a resident of a local Retirement Community in La Verne, California.She is survived by children Scott Harrison (Mary Jo), Susan Harrison (Alan), Ross Harrison, grandson Greg Harrison and sister Mary Smelter. Interment will be family only.



