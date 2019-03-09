Resources More Obituaries for Garbis Balekjian Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Garbis Balekjian

Obituary Condolences Flowers 1927 - 2019 Garbis Balekjian was born in 1927 in Aleppo, Syria, to Sarkis Balekjian and Arousiag Yalenezian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide from Kayseri, Turkey. He graduated from Aleppo Junior College in 1947. He worked many jobs to support his family, was a history instructor at Aleppo Junior College, teaching his former classmates, and opened a successful car battery recycling and resale business. In 1957, Garbis sold his business, gave the money to his family and came to the U.S.A. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a chemistry degree in 1959, and came out west. He met Shake Kitabjian, the daughter of Artin Kitabjian, a prominent man from Aleppo. Both from Aleppo, they knew the same people and places, but met in L.A., a real transcontinental love story. They married on December 4, 1960, and had two children, Arpie and Gary. Garbis was a chemist for Bioscience Labs from 1959-1960, Supervisor of Chief Isotopic Compounds research at Calbiochem from 1961-1970, and President of Biochemical and Nuclear Corporation from 1971-1982. He held a U.S. patent for phosphorescent display systems. In 1982, he became an interpreter for the Los Angeles Superior Court until retiring in 1999. Garbis dedicated his life to serving his community and church. He was on the Board of Sunday school supervisors for all Aleppo schools; he twice served as Sunday school Superintendent and teacher at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Pasadena; was a founding member of and served 30 years with the Guiligian Benevolent Foundation, supporting needy students at the Aleppo school; he was a 15-year member of the Board of Directors of the Ararat Home of L.A., serving on the construction committee building the Mission Hills facility; 2 years on the Board of Trustees of St. Gregory, and 1 year as Chairman; and 50+ year member of the Ghevont Lodge (Pasadena) of the Knights of Vartan, and 2 years as Lodge Commander, winning the Grand Council's First Place Lodge Merit Award in 1992 and Second Place Merit Award in 1993. In 2007, Garbis was bestowed the Medal of Saint Nerses Shnorhali from His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, in recognition for his lifelong service and support to the Armenian community and church. Despite the adversities he faced, Garbis remained devoted to service, integrity, humility and faith. He loved Armenian music and food, had a great singing voice, and loved Notre Dame football because they once had coach Ara Parseghian. Above all, he loved his wife, family and grandchildren. Garbis is survived by his wife Shake, his son Gary (Janet) Balekjian, his grandchildren, Ariel Vaisbort, Karina and Albert Balekjian, and was predeceased by his daughter, Arpie Balekjian. Services will be at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills on Monday, March 11, 2019 at noon, Old North (red) Church. In lieu of flowers, please direct any kind acts to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 2215 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries