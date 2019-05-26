|
September 13, 1936 - May 17, 2019 Garfield W. Finley, Jr. was born September 13, 1936 in Los Angeles, California. He attended Polytechnic High School, L.A. After graduating from Poly in 1955, he went to San Jose State and joined their track team. In 1957, he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi in which he became a life member. In 1960 he entered the United States Army. After a 2-year enlistment, he transferred to the National Guard. Garfield retired as a Lt. Colonel. He received many awards and citations including the Meritorious Service Medal, Certificate of Commendation from the L.A. City Council for leadership in the National Black Military Officers Association, and was honored by the NAACP. Garfield is survived by his wife of 56 years, Donna Finley; his children, grandchildren, extended family and a host of loving friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019