Gary B. Conrad passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2nd in Newport Beach at the age of 76. Gary was born in Macon, Missouri, on November 13, 1942 where he lived until his graduation from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism. In 1963, he followed his dream and moved to California. He settled in Corona Del Mar with a job in advertising before joining the Army where he worked with the Armed Forces Radio and Newspaper, traveling throughout South America covering feature stories. Once back home, Gary joined the John S. Griffith Company, a major developer and owner of large retail shopping centers. There he quickly rose to general manager, ultimately overseeing the development, construction and operation of the Glendale Galleria, the fourth largest mall in Los Angeles County. Gary joined Howard Building Corporation in 1983. He was appointed President in 1991, a role that he performed until his retirement in 2014. His tireless efforts to build the company's visibility and reputation in the market significantly contributed to what HBC is today, a leader in Southern California's tenant improvement construction industry. Gary was passionate about building strong business relationships in the community and took great pride in fostering an atmosphere of team work and community among HBC employees. "Clients have to trust that we're going to take care of them, and our employees are loyal because we treat them like family. It always goes back to relationships and trust." Gary was an active member in numerous Los Angeles professional organizations such as the Downtown Breakfast Club and Leads Group. Gary also served on the board of charitable organizations such as the Cancer Wellness Centers of LA and the Orange County School of the Arts. He had a passion for education, the arts, and a heart for serving those in need. He loved to inspire others by encouraging them to get involved and make a difference. Family and friends were the light of Gary's life and gave him the greatest joy. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy Conrad; loving father of Elizabeth Hopkins (David), Suzanne Conrad, Amy Conrad and Tammy Conrad, and adored grandfather of 10. He's irreplaceable and will be greatly missed by all. "I can honestly say that I've done everything I ever wanted to do. I've lived a very full life, and had a great time." Celebration of Life will be Thursday, May 23, 4pm at the Pacific Club, 4100 MacArthur Blvd., Newport Beach. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 17, 2019