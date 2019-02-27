|
August 7, 1989 - February 13, 2019 Gary passed away on February 13th in Los Angeles. He is survived by his parents Gary and Barbara Myers, his sisters Alexys Hare, Ashley Franklin, Angela Myers and Adrienne Myers. He was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, class of 2012. He served in the Navy from 2012-2017. His memorial service will be held on March 9th at the William H. Taft High School in San Antonio, Texas, from 4PM - 7PM.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019