October 20, 1945 - April 2, 2020 A special light of joy shown in post-war Germany within the town of Esslingen, to the delight of Arsen and Tania Derlugian (née Petoian) on October 20, 1945, when Gary "Gus" Derlugian entered their world. Gus/Gussy, as he was affectionately called by his family and friends, immigrated to the United States in 1949 with his parents and two older sisters, Stella and Vickie, settling in Watertown, Massachusetts. He attended Saint Columbkille School in Brighton, graduating in 1963, and four years later from Suffolk University in Boston.Gus was a naturally gifted athlete who excelled at pretty much any sport he chose to play. He sold insurance for a time and, switching gears to accommodate an incredibly gregarious and outgoing personality, went on to become a bartender accumulating a succession of well-served customers in Boston (and down at the Cape) while cruising around in a sweet, purple colored, '60s-era Porsche 911 Targa.In 1975, Gus moved his famous swagger from the cobblestoned streets of Boston to the palm tree-lined streets of Los Angeles. Even though the scenery had changed, Gus never did. He was always authentically Gus, no matter where he ended up. He worked for many years as a bartender at the Commerce Casino serving drinks with his special brand of humor and attitude that, for the next 30 years, endeared him to so many customers, family and friends. You would have never known it, unless you were family or friend, but under Gus's prickly demeanor, he had a compassionate, fun-loving and loyal heart.His greatest joys were playing golf with his buddies, watching and talking sports (especially if they had anything to do with his beloved Boston sports teams), spending time with his family, reading, betting on the ponies, and hanging out with his childhood friends (the Brighton Boys) down at the Cape.Gus lived as he wanted. He was one of a kind. He will always be known for that proud gait, New England accent and his eternal youthfulness. Gus's high school yearbook quote said it all, "I love the three R's: Recreation, Romance, and Rest."After some years of battling cancer, Gus entered into rest on April 2, 2020 in Whittier, California, surrounded by his family. Per his wishes, Gus was returned home to Boston and buried at Highland Meadow Cemetery in Belmont, Massachusetts, on April 17, 2020. He leaves behind his two sisters, Stella Derlugian Bekarian and her husband Hagop Bekarian. Victoria Derlugian Felikian and her husband Karpo Felikian. Gus was an uncle to Peter Bekarian and his wife Jennifer, Christina Bekarian, Nyree Bekarian Mack and her husband Hunter Mack, Kirk Felikian and his wife Anush, and John Felikian. He was a grand uncle to Michael, Kirk, and Ron Felikian, Zoey and Reyna Bekarian, and Emmett and Asya Mack. Also mourning his loss are the Brighton Boys, Felikian, Cabraloff and Aiwasian Families. In addition to his family, Gus leaves behind many friends who will miss him dearly."All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle." -St. Francis of Assisi-In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church, 1327 Pleasant Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 19, 2020