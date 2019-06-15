|
Gary Stark passed away on May 17th, 2019, surrounded by all six of his kids. Born in Richmond, California, to Louise and Joseph Starkovich, Gary lived in Newport Beach for over 30 years before moving to Boulder, CO. Always supportive and immensely proud of his children, Gary was Chief of chiefs, a Pinewood Derby champion, and Sock Hop regular with the Indian Guides and Princesses. Gary cherished his time with his kids, taking each of them on their own trip when they turned ten. Gary is survived by his six children, Brennan, Lacy, Chasen, Caden, Collin, and Jannae, and his brother, Jim. We'll be celebrating Gary's life on July 6th in Newport Beach. Contact his family for more information at [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019