Gary H. Rabin

Gary H. Rabin Obituary
July 28, 1965 - December 31, 2019 Gary Rabin, 54, of Santa Monica, died on December 31st. A devoted father, son and friend, Gary was an executive in the biotechnology industry. He is survived by his three children, Harrison, Lila and Charles, and his friend and former wife, Donna Rabin of Venice; parents Alexander and Rose Rabin of Troy, Michigan; brother, Jonathon (Amy) of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; and nieces and cousins. Donations may be made in his memory to Jewish Family Services of Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
