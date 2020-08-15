Beloved Gary James Belone, a Tribal Member of the Navajo Nation (Diné) born for Nakaii Diné. He was a life-long resident of Tongva Land/Los Angeles. He is survived by his parents Johnnie Belone and Georgianna Becenti Belone; his siblings George Belone, Tanya Belone, Johnnie Belone Jr., Cynthia Sam Casillas; his children Desiree Belone and Gary W. Belone; his grandchildren Jesse J. Belone and Russell Gudino. He loved spending time with his family, bicycle riding, and Japanese fried rice. His daughter rededicates a song he dedicated to her "Never Leave Me Alone", by Nate Dogg. In remembrance of you we will keep bumping 93.5 KDAY and keep your spirit alive especially during Dodgers games. We love you. Sunrise 03/25/1961Sunset 08/09/2020



