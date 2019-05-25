January 1934 - May 2019 Loved wildly and deeply deeply missed by his wife of 62 years Sue, his children Nick and Julie, his daughter in law Regan and his grandchildren Matt, John, Christian and Tom.Gary was a perfect husband and the very best dad and granddad. Youngest of seven and is survived by brother Bob and sister Lillian, he adored his brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews.Gary was raised in Arcadia and grew to become an all-star little brother with a huge smile, he also grew to become an all-star quarterback, track and basketball captain and class president for MAD High School in Monrovia, CA. He went on to USC where he earned his BA in 1956, met the love of his life Sue and joined Phi Kappa Psi fraternity where he met another hundred new friends with whom til his end he cherished, rousted and ribbed.He married just after graduation and went to work for Shell Oil scouting sites across the west. Next for Gary was Lincoln Savings and then to a long career of his own making in real estate finance, development and management.A giant Dutchman (6'7") with a huge heart, a never-ending sense of humor and a great love for all people. Gary was flawlessly generous and sweet and passionate about everybody and everything good.Albeit on the younger end of the greatest generation, he was the greatest we knew.A huge hole is left for us all to flood with the same love and joy he so consistently lent.Rise and shine! Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 25 to May 26, 2019