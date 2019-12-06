|
June 2, 1935 - December 4, 2019 Gary S. Jacobs, 84, of Los Angeles, California, passed away Wednesday, December 4th surrounded by his family. Gary was born, June 2, 1935 in Boyle Heights, CA, to Archie and Goldie Jacobs. Following his family's move to Cheviot Hills, Gary attended Hamilton High School, where he played varsity basketball, was elected President of the student body and was voted Most Likely to Succeed. Gary went on to attend UC Berkeley, where he met his beautiful wife, Sylvia Dorenfeld. After refusing to go out with him in his freshman year, Sylvia finally succumbed to Gary's perseverance and charm when he was a junior. Gary and Sylvia moved to Los Angeles, where she supported him as a teacher while he attended UCLA Law School. Gary spent 53 years as a family law specialist, practicing the majority of his career with Milton Miller and Paul Levinson. During that time, Gary amassed many fans among his clients and fellow attorneys. After retiring, Gary spent his time playing and watching sports, especially Los Angeles Dodgers baseball, reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, rooting for tennis great Novak Djokovic tennis and walking to the ocean from Beverly Hills. He also mastered his beloved hobby of Modern Library books, amassing the largest personal collection in the country. However, Gary's main passion was spending time with Sylvia, his siblings, children, grandchildren and friends. He loved his life and the people with whom he shared it. Gary is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years Sylvia Jacobs; daughter and son-in-law Hillary and Steven Hartman; son and daughter-in-law Dana and Jennie Jacobs; sisters Lynne Schroeder and her friend Michael Linsk and Brenda Winston and her husband William; 5 grandchildren Jamie, Loren, Casey, Jessica and Hayden; in-laws Steven, Helaine, Jeff and Nancy Dorenfeld; and many loving relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Goldie, his daughter Andrea and his brother Errol. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's LA (https://www.alzheimersla.org) and The UCLA Depression Grand Challenge (https://grandchallenges.ucla.edu/depression).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019