|
|
June 8, 1938 - November 14, 2019 Gary Webber Phillips died peacefully on November 14, 2019 from complications of coronary heart disease. A native of California, Gary was born in Oakland and later moved to Danville, where he attended San Ramon High School. He was an outstanding high school athlete, earning varsity team letters for three years in football, baseball and basketball. He was elected Student Body President and was selected by school faculty to attend the highly competitive Boys State in Sacramento. Following high school, Gary attended Stanford University, where he pledged Kappa Alpha fraternity. Shortly after graduating, he married his high school sweetheart, Maileen Williams, in 1961. After a brief stint as a stock broker, he joined the U.S. Navy as an officer, was commissioned as a Lieutenant and attended Navy Management School in Athens, Georgia, where his first son was born. He was subsequently assigned to the USS Picking in Long Beach, California, which was deployed with its squadron to the Western Pacific where it was engaged in the Tonga Bay incident which lead to the Vietnam War. After completing his military service, Gary was hired by Stanford University and became Assistant Director of Development for the University. He was subsequently recruited by UCLA as Director of Development, bringing his growing family to Los Angeles. While at UCLA, a wealthy philanthropist approached Gary to set up a private foundation to support the research and field work of famed anthropologist Dr. Louis Leakey and his family. In 1971, capitalizing on years of experience in and a commitment to the nonprofit philanthropic sector, Gary formed Phillips & Associates to counsel nonprofit institutions in securing charitable funding for their projects and programs. Over the years, Gary and his firm served clients throughout the United States and internationally in private and public higher education, visual and performing arts, community health and welfare, and youth services. In the midst of expanding his firm, Gary was also committed to making time for pro bono work on behalf of small and struggling nonprofit organizations. Gary's life was enriched by his years of service to the Catholic Church. In 1998, he was awarded Knight Commander of St. Gregory the Great by Pope John Paul II. Fueled by a deep sense of gratitude for the many blessings in their own lives, and as an expression of Gary's big-hearted generosity, he and Maileen cared for twelve foster babies over the course of their years together while raising a family of their own. Gary was a most devoted husband, father and grandfather, never missing an athletic event in which a grandchild was on the field or a musical theater production featuring a grandchild on stage. He taught his grandchildren many card tricks, told them countless stories and was sure to pass along all of his corny jokes. Fiercely loyal and nonjudgemental, Gary was a mentor to both family and friends. The reach of his wise advice and counsel extended far beyond his immediate family. Gary was considered by all who knew him to be thoughtful, compassionate to animals and humans alike, and fun. One of Gary's few regrets was leaving this earth during a losing Stanford football season. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Maileen, sons Jeffrey Phillips (Sally) and Patrick Phillips and daughter Amy Ross (David), and seven grandchildren: Dulany, Mason, Connor and Lucy Phillips, and Andrew, Caroline and Jack Ross. He is also survived by his brother Scott Phillips of Danville and sister Susan Armstrong of Lincoln, California. A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westwood on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that contributions be made to the Spina Bifida Association or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019