September 1, 1929 - November 8, 2019 On a beautiful November afternoon, Gasper "Geppy" Vaccaro, artist, husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend, "took it to the next level," the mantra he preached to those artists he mentored and all that knew him. Smile at his memory because he is "singin' and dancing in the rain." To honor Geppy and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visual & Creative Arts program at Christ the King School, 617 N. Arden Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90004, (323) 462-4753.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 15, 2019