November 24, 1928 - June 3, 2019 Gaurang B. Yodh passed on June 3, 2019 in Irvine, CA. He was 90. He is survived by his children Arjun Yodh (Lai Yee Hom), Maya Yodh (Martin Cetron) and Jaya Yodh (Curtis Perry), his grandchildren, Elliott, Jeremy and Zachary Yodh, Joshua, Bryce and Rachel Cetron, Vikram and Roshan Perry, and his sister Niyati Yodh. For more than 60 years, Gaurang was the beloved husband of Kanwal Yodh (deceased). Gaurang was a gentle and caring man with infectious optimism and zest for life. His family and friends will miss his good humor, charm, enthusiasm and love, as well as his joyful smile. Yodh was a distinguished professor of Physics and Astronomy who made important contributions to High Energy Particle and Cosmic Ray physics while working at the Carnegie Institute of Technology (l958-61), the University of Maryland (1961-88), and University of California, Irvine (1988-2019). He was born and raised in India, graduating from the University of Bombay (1948). He received his PhD from the University of Chicago (1948-55) working with Fermi and Anderson, and he was a postdoc at Stanford (1955-56) with Panofsky. Yodh was also an accomplished sitar player who recorded among the very first record albums of Indian music in the US (Music of India) on the Westminster label in 1956. For a more detailed remembrance including biography, photos, and multi-media, see: https://tributes.com/Gaurang-Yodh. A 'Celebration of Life' Service will be held August 11, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at the University of California, Irvine University Club. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 19 to July 21, 2019