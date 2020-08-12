1/
Gay Chapman Madsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 1, 1945 - July 21, 2020 Gay Chapman Madsen, 74, passed away July 21, 2020 at her home in Newport Beach, California surrounded by family with her faithful service dog "Tink" at her side. A life long resident of southern California since 1946. Born September 1, 1945, in Safford, Arizona. She attended grade, middle and high school in Ventura, California and received an advance business certificate from U.S.C. Always true to her faith, as a member of the L.D.S. Church where she taught Sunday School and Church Lessons. She is survived by her husband of 40-years, Christopher W. Madsen; son Andrew J. Kelley and wife Andrea, of Frederick, Maryland and daughter Heather M. Lorenz and husband Kenny, of Bullhead City, Arizona; grandchildren Ian, Bryce, Braden and Emma Kelley. She is also survived by sisters Jenifer, Joan and Jean and brothers Wade and David; her brother and sister-in-laws and 21 nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved