September 1, 1945 - July 21, 2020 Gay Chapman Madsen, 74, passed away July 21, 2020 at her home in Newport Beach, California surrounded by family with her faithful service dog "Tink" at her side. A life long resident of southern California since 1946. Born September 1, 1945, in Safford, Arizona. She attended grade, middle and high school in Ventura, California and received an advance business certificate from U.S.C. Always true to her faith, as a member of the L.D.S. Church where she taught Sunday School and Church Lessons. She is survived by her husband of 40-years, Christopher W. Madsen; son Andrew J. Kelley and wife Andrea, of Frederick, Maryland and daughter Heather M. Lorenz and husband Kenny, of Bullhead City, Arizona; grandchildren Ian, Bryce, Braden and Emma Kelley. She is also survived by sisters Jenifer, Joan and Jean and brothers Wade and David; her brother and sister-in-laws and 21 nieces and nephews.