Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 641-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle Friedman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gayle Friedman Obituary
Beloved wife of Harold Friedman, mother of two sons, Robert and Neil, grandmother of two grandsons, Sam and Matthew, passed on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was very close to her three brothers and sister and was cherished by their families. She loved all of her nieces and nephews. She treated her daughters-in-law, Nancy and Carolyn, as though they were her own children. She was a lady dedicated to service to others and committed to family and friends. She received her BA from UCLA and worked with youth through the probation department before her marriage. In addition to her dedication as a homemaker, she volunteered at the Jewish Family Service Agency and at the UCLA Extension Program as a counselor. Her caring and loving spirit enriched those who had the opportunity to know her. She will be carried in the hearts of all of us. Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday April 4, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now