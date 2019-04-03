Beloved wife of Harold Friedman, mother of two sons, Robert and Neil, grandmother of two grandsons, Sam and Matthew, passed on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was very close to her three brothers and sister and was cherished by their families. She loved all of her nieces and nephews. She treated her daughters-in-law, Nancy and Carolyn, as though they were her own children. She was a lady dedicated to service to others and committed to family and friends. She received her BA from UCLA and worked with youth through the probation department before her marriage. In addition to her dedication as a homemaker, she volunteered at the Jewish Family Service Agency and at the UCLA Extension Program as a counselor. Her caring and loving spirit enriched those who had the opportunity to know her. She will be carried in the hearts of all of us. Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday April 4, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary