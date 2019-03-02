December 16, 1930 - February 10, 2019 Gayle Richards Thompson, 88, passed away in Rancho Mirage. Born in Pasadena, California and raised in San Marino, she was a loving mother and homemaker. Gayle was a creative force excelling in interior design, gardening and preparing meals for her family and friends. She also possessed a boundless love for animals, especially dogs. She married her second husband and good friend, Jim Thompson in 1977. The couple lived primarily in the Palm Springs area and spent many years traveling and enjoying life together. Gayle is survived by her sons, Buzz and Scott Haynes; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Gayle requested a private burial at sea off the coast of Southern California. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days, especially Tibby, Channe, Brenda, and Erica; her loving cousin, Sue and good friends, Diane, Gary and John. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her memory to the Humane Society is suggested humanesociety.org Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019