February 13, 1943 - April 21, 2020 Our darling Gene passed away from complications related to glioblastoma. We will miss his love, intelligence, humor, insight, strength, and loyalty. His presence was so strong that despite being a self-described introvert, everyone knew when Gene was in the room. Gene was born in Eastover, SC and moved with his mother Margie to Peekskill, NY. Although it was not always an easy childhood, he loved growing up in the beauty of Peekskill. When he was 14, he moved with his mother and stepfather Jeff to Pacoima, CA where his sister and brother were born. Gene was married to his love Randy for 35 years. He was a wonderful partner, an unwavering source of support during her health challenges. He adored his children: Kengee, Darcy and Morgan. He was the family's main cook, car mechanic, financial advisor, life coach, and driver. Gene's jobs included selling Christmas cards in the summer, fishing for crab, and working as a paperboy, golf caddy, truck driver, sheet metal worker, and EOP director at CSUN. He began working for LAUSD as a custodian. By the time he retired from the Adult Division of LAUSD, he had been a principal for many years.In retirement Gene was just as prolific, a role model for how to retire. He took classes in ceramics, glass blowing, horse care, zumba, and photography. He always enjoyed learning something new: wine making, gardening, canning, house and car maintenance, and cooking new recipes. Many of his activities gave joy to others, but not all. He did not inspire joy when he harnessed himself to the pitched roof of his house in Topanga to paint the trim. Traveling, westerns, jazz, basketball, tennis, looking at his Topanga mountain and its wildlife, cooking for others (including his popular smoked salmon), gathering with friends and family, going to his son's track meets, and watching his daughters ride horses gave him such pleasure. Gene loved and was loved by so many: his wife, his children, his sister Debbie (Dru), his brother Todd (Steph), his nieces and nephews, and his extended family of Simons/Jefferson/Fischer/Lazar relatives. Friendships made through his children, Randy, LAUSD, Topanga and travel were some of his most valued relationships. We will miss him and are comforted by many memories like his wonderful laugh that made you feel that life was good. Contributions in honor of Gene may be made to any organization that supports people or animals in need.



