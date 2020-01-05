|
|
July 22, 1941 - November 28, 2019 Gene Francis Warren, Jr. B. July 22, 1941 - D. November 28, 2019 - Gene, 78 passed peacefully Thanksgiving evening surrounded by family in his Hollywood Hills home. Gene, Jr.'s passing leaves a myriad of legacies. His unstoppable energy and fierce opinions created not only success in his professional career but also his personal and passionate endeavors. Known for his successes in the film industry alongside his life partner Leslie Huntley and their company, Fantasy II, Gene received an Academy Award in 1991 for VFX in the film Terminator 2; Gene was also an author; a respected leader in social justice and anti-war groups; a champion in the fight to stop global warming; a noteworthy teacher for USC film school and in his later years, a karaoke super enthusiast.Gene is survived by his two sons, Gene Warren III & Christopher Lee Warren, and his daughter Amy Gilbert from his former wife, Susan Warren along with his brothers, Ron & Tom, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, location TBA. Gene will be missed, an unforgettable man who reached people of all genres around the world.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 5, 2020