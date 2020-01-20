|
Gene K. Danbara died peacefully at home on December 16, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1931 to Takaharu and Ito Danbara in Pahala, Hawaii. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1949 and served in the Korean War. He moved to California in 1955 and lived in Torrance for over 55 years. He is survived by his wife, Masue (Sue), his son, Lee (Sumi), his daughter, Donna, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, his brother George (Moeko) Danbara, his sisters, Chishiko Takata and Shian Saito and many nieces and nephews.Interment of ashes was held at the National Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) on January 9, 2020. Celebration of his life is pending. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 20, 2020