Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Danbara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene K. Danbara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene K. Danbara Obituary
Gene K. Danbara died peacefully at home on December 16, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1931 to Takaharu and Ito Danbara in Pahala, Hawaii. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1949 and served in the Korean War. He moved to California in 1955 and lived in Torrance for over 55 years. He is survived by his wife, Masue (Sue), his son, Lee (Sumi), his daughter, Donna, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, his brother George (Moeko) Danbara, his sisters, Chishiko Takata and Shian Saito and many nieces and nephews.Interment of ashes was held at the National Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) on January 9, 2020. Celebration of his life is pending. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -