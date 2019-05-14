|
|
June 22, 1925 - May 5, 2019 Geneva was born on June 22, 1925 in Stilwell, OK to George and Lucille Stewart and passed away peacefully on May 5th, 2019. Geneva lived a rich, full and rewarding life as a mother and grandmother as well as a business and professional woman. As a woman of faith she was the Lutheran Campus Minister at LB State and from 1970 until her retirement at 83, a Marriage and Family therapist in Long Beach, Cerritos and Palm Springs. Geneva was the beloved mother of Melody, Chuck, and Christine(Dec)and grandmother to Stewart, son of Chuck and Pamela Erdahl. There will be a graveside memorial service on May 18 at 11 a.m. at Cathedral Memorial Gardens, 13280 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA. For more information please contact Melody at 360-461-5595 or [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 14, 2019